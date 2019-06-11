Hastings United to host Millwall young guns

Hastings United will be hosting a Championship football club rather than a League One outfit in its second pre-season match.

The friendly at home to Gillingham’s development squad on Saturday July 20 has been cancelled and replaced by one at home to Millwall’s development squad on the same day.

The scheduled match against Hollington United on Tuesday August 6 has also been cancelled.

Hastings’ development squad will play Eastbourne United AFC at Eastbourne Sports Park on Saturday July 6 (11am) and visit Hollington on Tuesday July 9 (7pm).

Pre-season friendly matches: July 13 Alresford Town (a), July 20 Millwall development squad (h), July 23 Brighton & Hove Albion development squad (h), July 27 Dorking Wanderers (h), July 30 Eastbourne Town (a), August 3 Tooting & Mitcham United (a), August 10 Maldon & Tiptree (h).