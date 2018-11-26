Hastings United v Brighton & Hove Albion: Date set for Sussex Senior Cup clash

A date has been set for Hastings United Football Club’s visit from Brighton & Hove Albion in the Sussex Senior Challenge Cup.

The third round tie between Bostik League South East Division high-flyers Hastings and Albion’s under-23 development squad has been pencilled in for Tuesday December 11 with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Hastings came from 2-0 down to win 4-2 away to Southern Combination League Premier Division outfit Saltdean United in round two, while Brighton were narrow 1-0 winners away to Bostik League Premier Division club Lewes.

Hastings are second in the league after recovering from 2-0 behind at half time to draw 2-2 away to Faversham Town on Saturday. They will travel to Whyteleafe tomorrow (Tuesday) night.