Hastings United v Chichester City - all you need to know

Isthmian South East league action continues on Saturday 7th December when Hastings United play host to West Sussex’s only city, namely Chichester City.

Form and status

On Tuesday evening, United continued their unbeaten start, now stretching to thirteen games, winning 3 – 1 away at Whitstable Town. The victory meant they leapfrogged Cray Valley and Whitehawk to lead the table by two points.

Saturday is an opportunity to not only extend their unbeaten start but also maintain their 100% home record, having won six out of six already.

Chichester City have already played a total of twenty-six games this season – actually the same number as United. However only ten of these have been league games. The remainder being in various cup competitions, namely eight in their historic FA Cup run, four in the Velocity group stage, two in the FA Trophy and two in the Sussex Cup.

City lie in eleventh place after their ten games having won five, drawn three and lost two. On Sunday Tranmere Rovers ended their FA Cup fairy-tale and City played again on Wednesday evening. Their visitors were Lewes (Isthmian Premier League) in the Sussex Cup third round. Despite City taking a 2-1 lead with fifteen minutes remaining, Lewes recovered to win 2-3, scoring the decisive goal in the ninetieth minute.

Recent meetings

At the beginning of September United visited City in the Velocity cup. Kenny Pogue and Tom Chalmers gave United a comfortable 2-0 victory.

Bottom line

United have won all their home games and City are unbeaten away (won four, drawn two) – both having played six games. Whatever the result a record is going to go on Saturday. A United win will halt City’s unbeaten away form whereas a draw or a City win will end United’s 100% record.

Match information

The game kicks off at 3pm, the Pilot Field (Elphinstone Road, TN34 2AX)

Admission is £10 for adults, £6 for concessions with Under-16’s free (as normal)

Bob Quinn

Twitter: @BobJQuinn