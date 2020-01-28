Hastings United v Herne Bay: All you need to know

Hastings United’s league campaign continues on Tuesday January 28 with a visit from in-form Herne Bay.

Last Saturday’s dramatic finale saw United score twice in the last ten minutes and rescue a point away to Sevenoaks Town. United fans heart rates will have just about settled down in time for this rearranged game which was postponed in December.

Form and status

Saturday’s result means United continued their unbeaten start to the new year, the draw going alongside four wins. The one-nil reverse at Ashford United remains the only league defeat.

United found themselves two goals adrift at the weekend for the first time this season, indeed it is only the second time they have conceded more than one goal in a league game. Away to Guernsey being the other. On both occasions a belligerent refusal to accept defeat has seen United recover and claim a point.

With Ashford losing on Saturday, the Sevenoaks draw meant the ‘U’s extended their lead at the top to five points.

_____

Herne Bay are displaying some form of their own. In their last six games they have won four, drawn one and lost one. This includes impressive away victories at Cray Valley and Guernsey. On Saturday they won 2-0 at home to Chichester City.

This form has seen them climb to 6th in the table sitting just outside the play-off places. Actually, they are level on points with the teams in 4th and 5th, and with this game in hand to come.

Similar to Sevenoaks, this is a team who will score goals (39) but can also concede (33).

Recent meetings

No meetings this season so we cast our net back to the 2018/19 season which saw five goals in both games but with contrasting fortunes. United won the home game 5 – 0 but suffered a 1 – 4 defeat in the return fixture. Though both teams look somewhat different this season.

​Bottom line

This is United’s long-standing game in hand and, with a 100% home league record, it’s a fantastic opportunity to open up an eight-point lead. They will want to take full advantage.

However, as mentioned, Herne Bay are clearly not daunted by difficult away games. They’ve won five times on the road already, which is one more than United. Plus, ohthis is their own game in hand and if they leave the Pilot Field with a point, or all three, they’ll move into a play-off position.

Both teams have big incentives and it is shaping up to be a game not to be missed.

Match information

​ The game kicks off at 7:45pm, the Pilot Field (Elphinstone Road, TN34 2AX)

Admission is £10 for adults, £6 for concessions with Under-16’s free (as normal)