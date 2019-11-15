Hastings United v Phoenix Sports: All you need to know

Hastings United’s cup exploits take a backseat with a return to Isthmian League action on Saturday.

United play hosts to our visitors Phoenix Sports who hail from Barnehurst, South East London.

Form and status (league games)

After ten league games, United lie second in the table with 22 points. They trail leaders Cray Valley by four points, although Cray have played one game more.

United remain unbeaten in the league having won six and drawn four, including five out of five home victories.

Phoenix Sports have also played a game more than United and are in fifth position with 18 points.

Phoenix have won six and lost five of their eleven league games. This suggests up and down performances but closer inspection reveals they lost their opening four matches before recovering to win their next five.

This run was followed by another loss and then back to winning ways on Tuesday evening.

Their most recent results show they’ve won five of their last six league games, putting them second (one place above United) in the form guide.

The teams

United have played seven games in the last month though only two of those have been in the league (one win, one draw).

The other five games were in the FA Trophy (three wins, one draw) and the Velocity Sports group win over Haywards Heath.

A great ongoing statistic and worth mentioning again is United’s defensive record in the league. They’ve conceded just three times in ten games. Let’s put that into context, one goal conceded every 300 minutes.

United’s win on Tuesday, away to Whitehawk in their FA Trophy replay, was their 20th game this season. Winning thirteen, drawing six and losing only once, away to Worthing in their FA Cup replay.

Phoenix have also been busy, playing eight games in the last month with three of those in the league (two wins, one loss).

Their other five games were in the FA Trophy (one win, one loss), the Velocity Sports group (one win, one loss) and the Kent cup (one win).

Phoenix’s win on Tuesday, at home to Faversham Town, was their 19th game this season. Winning nine, drawing once and losing nine.

Recent meetings – 2018/19

The teams last met in the league during the 2018/19 season. United won 3-0 at home in September and drew 3-3 away in January.

Bottom line

It’s difficult to gauge which Phoenix will rise this weekend such is their mixed bag of results.

United on the other hand will be buoyed by their midweek win and looking to continue their 100 per cent home league record.

Come on down and show your support.

Match information

The game kicks off at 3pm, the Pilot Field (Elphinstone Road, TN34 2AX)

Admission is £10 for adults, £6 for concessions with Under-16’s free (as normal)