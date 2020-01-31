Hastings United v VCD Athletic - all you need to know

On Saturday February 1 it is the turn of VCD Athletic to visit the Pilot Field for a league game.

After draws in their last two games, United will be seeking a return to winning ways and another three points to solidify their position at the top of the table.

Form and status

United have bounced back from their sole league defeat of the season which arrived after a fifteen-game unbeaten run, and from the start of the year they have set about constructing another such run.

The ‘U’s have won four and drawn two of their last six games, putting them third in the form guide.

After winning four games on the bounce, which is their best sequence of the season, the two draws which followed are the first time United have not won at least once in successive games.

VCD Athletic sit in 13th in the league and have lost their last three games without scoring a goal.

Cray Valley put them to the sword on Tuesday night with a convincing 5-0 win.

In their last six games VCD have won two and lost four which puts them in 16th place in the form guide.

And their away form is somewhat hit and miss. They have won five of their twelve games including an impressive 4-1 win at Ashford United but they have also lost six times on the road.

Recent meetings

The corresponding fixture back in September took place when both sides had played just six games of the season.

United were top of the league and VCD were in third. A small crowd of 130 watched the teams play out a scoreless draw.

Bottom line

United’s 100 per cent home league record ended at the eleventh hurdle following their 0-0 draw against Herne Bay on Tuesday night.

They remain unbeaten at home though and this is an immediate opportunity to kick-off another run of home wins.

For VCD, their contrasting away results suggest it’s as random as the toss of a coin, heads they win - tails they lose. Or vice-versa.

We shall know how the coin landed come Saturday evening.

Match information

​The game kicks off at 3pm, the Pilot Field (Elphinstone Road, TN34 2AX)

Admission is £10 for adults, £6 for concessions with Under-16’s free (as normal)

​