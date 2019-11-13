Hastings United vs Brighton and Hove Albion Sussex Senior Cup clash moved

Brighton and Hove Albion under-23s Sussex Senior Challenge Cup fixture against Hastings United at the Pilot Field has been moved to November 19 (kick-off 7.45pm).

The second round match was rescheduled as Hastings, who are second in the Isthmian South East league table, were involved in an FA Trophy replay last night against Whitehawk, which Hastings won 2-1.

The Seagulls will be looking for their 15th Sussex Senior cup title after exiting in the semi-finals last year, despite being the champions in the previous two seasons.

Albion were knocked out by eventual winners Bognor Regis Town, while Hastings were sent tumbling by the Seagulls in a 4-0 third-round thrashing.

Horsham, Lewes, Worthing FC, Eastbourne Borough, Bognor Regis Town, Peacehaven and Telscombe, AFC Uckfield Town, Horsham YMCA, Littlehampton Town, Burgess Hill Town, Whitehawk, Lancing, Crawley Town, and AFC Varndeanians are all through to the third round while Shoreham are still yet to play Chichester City.

Tickets will be available on the night at the turnstiles.

Adults: £8, Concessions: £5, Under 16s: Free of charge