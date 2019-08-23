Hastings United won't underestimate lower league FA Cup opponents according to boss Agutter

Hastings United manager Chris Agutter insists his players will treat their FA Cup preliminary round tie against Broadbridge Heath this weekend like ‘any other game.’

Despite being in the league below themselves, Agutter knows that the Bears will pose a threat to his side and is adamant that United will have to be at their best to get a result.

Discussing Broadbridge Heath, Agutter said: “They’ve got a few players that have played at a higher level. Jamie Taylor is someone I know from Eastbourne Borough and he always has a goal threat.

“We will give them plenty of respect and we'll plan for the game the same way we would for any other. It'll be a tough game, they've got nothing to lose and no real pressure or expectation on them, so they can play with a bit of freedom and it's up to us to deal with that and find solutions to any problems they pose.”

Agutter’s United side follow up this tie with a league game against East Grinstead on bank holiday Monday, and Agutter insists his side will show ‘no complacency’ despite starting the season well.

He said: “East Grinstead took six points off us last year so there’ll be no complacency whatsoever. They're all big tests. We had to work very hard just to get a point on Saturday, so they're all big tests.

"A lot of the players have been there and done it now, off the back of last season, so they know what a whole league season looks like. I don't think you can read into anything this early on in the season. It's all early days and you're better off judging in ten or fifteen games time.”

Hastings are looking to build upon their midweek victory over Faversham Town and continue their early season form.