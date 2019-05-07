Hastings United wouldn’t have been promoted - even had they won play-offs

Hastings United Football Club wouldn’t have been promoted even had it won the season-ending play-offs.

Chris Agutter’s side was edged out 3-2 after extra-time at home to Ashford United in the Bostik League South East Division play-off semi-finals on Monday, last week.

But even had Hastings won that match - and gone on to beat eventual winners Horsham in the final on Friday night - they wouldn’t have gone up to the Premier Division for next season.

See also: * Hastings United’s play-off conquerors beaten in final

* Hastings United suffer agonising extra-time play-off loss

* Hastings United boss ‘tremendously proud’ of players and season

* Hastings United boss: We controlled the game in play-off defeat



The Bostik League South East Division is one of seven step four leagues across the country and only the five play-off winners (from those seven leagues) with the best points-per-game average over the season will be promoted.

Of the 28 sides in the play-off places across those seven divisions, Hastings ranked 15th on points-per-game average with 1.944 (70 points from 36 games).

In fact, Hastings would have missed out on promotion by 0.03 points-per-game had they won the play-offs because the last of the five promotion places would’ve gone to Heybridge Swifts, whose points-per-game average was 1.947.

As it was, with Horsham winning the Bostik South East Division play-offs rather than Hastings, Heybridge missed out on promotion.

Radcliffe and Yate Town took the fourth and fifth promotion spots, both with a points-per-game average of 1.974. Horsham, incidentally, also went up with 2.056.