'He is easily one of the best players I have ever played with' - Hollington United boss praises retiring player

Hollington United boss Scott Price has praised Craig Willard, who has decided to retire from playing football.

The 48-year-old has played for Bexhill Town, St Leonard's, Rye United and Sidley United.

And Price was full of praise for Willard. He said: "Craig is 48 and his fitness shows a lot of youngsters up. Having played for Bexhill Town, St Leonard’s, Rye Utd and Sidley, I was happy he signed for the Lions this year having failed to get him for three years.

"I played with Craig at Rye and he is easily one of the best players I have ever played with.

"He’s decided it’s time to spend time with his wife who lost her mum two weeks ago.

"I can not speak highly enough of Craig I really can’t.

"I don’t think you would find anyone who had a bad word to say about him. A class act."

