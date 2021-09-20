Hole lot of fun for Little Common as Varndeanians are vanquished

Lewis Hole scored three for Little Common against Varndeanians

Manager Russell Eldridge made one change to the team that had beaten Hassocks a week earlier with Sam Ellis returning to replace the unavailable Jamie Crone. Common made a perfect start and took the lead inside four minutes when a Sammy Bunn through ball fell to the feet of Hole who slotted past the visiting keeper with his less favoured right foot.

Despite their position at the foot of the table, the visitors did not make things easy for the Commoners and showed attacking intent of their own, twice going close to an equaliser. However, it was Common who extended their lead in the 20th minute when Ellis rifled home a loose ball on the edge of the area. Varndeanians still looked lively going forward but it was Common who thought they had added a third through Hole but the assistant’s flag denied him his second of the game.

Matt MacLean saw a header saved and the score remained 2-0 at the interval. The visitors knew that an early second half goal would get them back in the match and saw a penalty claim waved away as they started the second half brightly, however, it was Common who found themselves on the scoresheet again in the 67th minute when some neat play from Jack McLean saw him pull the ball back to Hole who found the net at the second attempt.

Matt Cruttwell denied the visitors a consolation when he deflected an effort over the bar before Hole grabbed his hattrick five minutes from time when he reacted quickest to Ryan Paul’s header which rebounded off the cross bar. Will Brown completed the scoring two minutes later when he fired into the bottom corner following his driving run into the area.