Hollington happy to see off AFC Southwick ... Westfield put six past Eastbourne Rangers

Westfield MoM Warren Pethig

It took an excellent Luke Caister penalty save to spark the Lions into life and a wonder goal from the prolific Dan Tewksbury to set them on their way to the win. Chesting the ball down on the edge of the box Tewkesbury shimmied left then right before spinning 180 degrees to hit a 20-yard half-volley into the far right corner. Dennis Wate provided an excellent assist soon after for Kwabena “Gyimah” Asante to score his first of the afternoon and double the lead at half-time.

The second half continued in much the same vein with Jordan Harley turning in a MoM performance in the middle of the park and the tireless Asante getting just reward for his hard work with a well taken finish after a Tewkesbury flick on from a long throw, giving the home side an unassailable 3-0 lead. Asante almost claimed his hat trick after a mazy run culminated in a smart save from the Southwick goalkeeper. The game was subsequently seen out with little to no fuss by The Lions.

Manager Asher Grindle said: “It was a pleasure watching this young side and things are slowly starting to click into place. The goals against column of the league table doesn’t do justice to our defensive capabilities and I’m delighted with back to back clean sheets. We head to table topping Ringmer next week with some momentum and will look to play with the freedom that this weeks victory has afforded us."

Westfield 6 Eastbourne Rangers 1

Westfield produced their best performance of the season, hammering Eastbourne Rangers 6-1. Westfield went into the game at the foot of the table and in desperate need of a win.

Mark Stapley’s side were at it from the first whistle and didn’t allow Eastbourne Rangers any time to settle on the ball. The impressive Warren Pethig set the tone for Westfield early on, turning the Eastbourne full back inside out, before having his shot well saved. It wasn’t long before the Westies deservedly took the lead and Pethig was once again at the heart of this. His pace and direct running resulted in him getting to the byline and crossing the ball, only for a Eastbourne Rangers defender to turn it into his own net.

Westfield continued to create chances, Wayne Giles had a shot well blocked and Josh Pickering was denied by a fantastic save from Eastbourne’s goalkeeper. Eastbourne themselves then created a couple of opportunities, but Westfield’s composed young keeper Tom Marshall was equal to everything. Westfield did eventually score a second, Warren Pethig yet again beat his man on the right and his cross was finished off by Wayne Giles. Sam Winter was unlucky not to score Westfield’s third when his bullet header went just over.

With Westfield missing so many chances in recent weeks, they would have breathed a huge sigh of relief just before half time. Top scorer Josh Pickering seemingly finished the game off with a well taken finish to make it 3-0.

Eastbourne found it increasingly difficult dealing with the pace of Warren Pethig as the second half wore on and a flurry of goals from the Westies meant it was a throughly pleasing afternoon for them.

Pethig made it four midway through the second half and Martyn Durrant scored his first of the season to make it five. Pethig then capped off a superb performance and added Westfield’s sixth and final goal of the afternoon. Eastbourne Rangers pulled a goal back late on and did threaten on occasions as the game wore on. Nothing however could take the gloss off a brilliant afternoon for the Westies.