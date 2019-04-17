Hollington target county cup glory

Hollington United Football Club will be gunning for glory in the final of a county knockout competition tonight (Wednesday).

The Lions will take on Upper Beeding in the Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup decider at the Sussex County FA headquarters in Lancing. Kick-off is 7.15pm.

Hollington will be buoyed by the presence of key defender Sean Ray after his suspension was deferred to next season by the FA and they will be cheered on by a sizeable contingent of travelling supporters.

Scott Price’s side lies third in the Mid Sussex League Premier Division, with a good chance of finishing second, having lost only once in all competitions since late November.

Hollington, who are also through to the Mid Sussex Senior Charity Cup final, have come through five matches to reach their first ever Sussex Intermediate Cup final.

The Lions won 1-0 away to West Hoathly in round one, 3-2 away to AFC Ringmer in round two, 6-1 away to Balcombe in round three, 2-1 at home to Sedlescombe Rangers in the quarter-finals and 2-0 away to Sporting Lindfield in the semi-finals.

Upper Beeding are 12th in Southern Combination League Division Two - five points and five places behind Hollington’s neighbours Westfield.

Beeding have come through four rounds, one of them through a walkover, to reach the final.

They stunned unbeaten Southern Combination League Division Two champions Rustington away from home in the semi-finals after pulling off another fine away win against Angmering Seniors in the last eight.