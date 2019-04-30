Hollington United aiming to complete cup double

Hollington United Football Club will be gunning to complete a cup double tonight (Tuesday).

The Lions will be aiming to add the Mid Sussex Senior Charity Cup to the Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup, which they won a fortnight ago.

Mid Sussex League Premier Division runners-up Hollington will take on runaway Championship winners Charlwood at Hassocks FC, kick-off 7.30pm.

Charlwood knocked out Southern Combination League Division Two runners-up Copthorne in the semi-finals.

Hollington manager Scott Price expects them to adopt a more positive approach than the counter-attacking tactics of Sussex Intermediate Cup final opponents Upper Beeding.

He said: “It will be a different game to the Upper Beeding game. I don’t think they will put 11 players behind the ball. They’ve scored 98 league goals and have won their league by 20 odd points so the confidence will be sky high.”

Hollington have won four matches in the last dozen days, the latest being a 3-1 league victory at home to Rotherfield on Saturday which secured second place.

Speaking after that match, Price said: “We have quite a few injury concerns, as well as cup rulings, which will affect up to 6/7 players.

“I’ve got two days to asses the fitness of Jan Bailey, Frazer Fitchett, Sam White and Finnley Page, while Glenn Woodhurst is away.”