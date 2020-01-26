Hollington United beat Ringmer in a 'complete contrast of last week'

Hollington United were victorious over fourth placed Ringmer in an evenly contested game.

After an open first ten minutes Hollington took the lead when Sean Ray flicked the ball nicely past a defender to put Alex Jegorovs through on goal, the new forward put it nicely past the keeper into the bottom corner.

Both teams had plenty of chances in the half but neither team could convert their chances into goals.

The second half was very much the same, both teams had great chances to score and Hollington’s attacking play was rewarded in the sixty-fifth minute when Alex Jegorovs ran into the box and squared it to Leon Greig who kept his composure and smashed it into the bottom corner to give Hollington at two goal cushion.

The game got tense in the second half with both teams not being afraid to show their passion. Ringmer thought they had pulled one back but were denied by the offside flag.

Hollington also had a goal disallowed due to an offside call. The lions had plenty of chances to to add to the score line with Terry Robinson, Sean Ray and Alex Jegorovs all missing chances. Despite having a young team Hollington showed great professionalism to see out the last few minutes of a difficult game.

MOTM: Sponsored by Martin & Bowles

Match ball sponsored by A1 Quality Homecare

Manager Scott Price said: “Complete contrast of last week where we didn’t compete at all, today we had a good chat before the game and the players were told exactly what is expected from them, and to be fair every single one of them were superb.

"The team selection changed at least four times from Friday night with players dropping like flies and in the end a total of ten players were unavailable which meant we only had two subs and one of which couldn’t get there until half time.

"This meant a total of eight teenagers starting the game and didn’t let themselves down at all. Harvey Greig at 16 playing as a centre half in only his 3rd game in adult football looked as composed as I’ve seen.

"With only one recognised defender in the side a few people were surprised when they see him wearing the number 9 (Sean Ray) but we had a game plan and he was superb for us up there today as were the other 2 experienced players in the side today (Ricky Martin and skipper Danny Andrews) who led by example in difficult conditions.

"A mention too for the young referee who I thought controlled the game very well when at times got heated, used his common sense very well.