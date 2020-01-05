Hollington United enjoy a perfect start to the New Year

Hollington’s first game of the year ended with a win against Eastbourne Rangers. Eastbourne started the game very quickly troubling Hollington’s defence.

Hollington grew into the game and their hard work paid off with new signings Alex Jegorovis and Jordan James combining well for Alex to slot the ball past the keeper in the 17th minute.

This gave the Lions a huge confidence boost and five minutes later they doubled their lead with Samuel Scott floating in a cross with Alex scrambling the ball past the keeper.

In the 34th minute Eastbourne halved the deficit when a long ball got the better of Hollington’s defence and Eastbourne’s pacey number 11 brought it down and slotted it nicely past the keeper. Hollington went in 2-1 up at the break.

In the 58th minute Alex Jegorovs was sin binned for ten minutes but was disallowed back on which forced manager Scott Price to make a change.

The game became scrappy in the latter stages with both sides becoming a lot more physical with Hollington trying to secure a win with five minutes added on. Eastbourne couldn’t find an equaliser and Hollington ended the game with a win. A perfect start to the new year

MOM sponsored by Bella Napoli was Alex Jegorovs

Lions' boss Scott Price said: "It was a very good three points this against a decent Eastbourne Rangers side who like to play the right way.

"I thought we deserved it on chances created and I thought we were very good all over the pitch considering we hadn’t played for over a month.

"With no Alan Foster, Danny Andrews, Sam White, Cam Clark and Finnley Paige we gave debuts to five new players, Jordan James, Terry Robinson, Ryan Harffey, Alex Jegorovs and 16-year-old Harvey Greig and all showed a lot of promise.

"We had a lot of energy going forward today, Jay Tomlin who led the line brilliantly linked up with new signings Alex and Jordan very well. The three in the middle was also new with Harvey Greig and Samuel Scott thrown in with the experienced Ricky Martin.

"It would be wrong of me not to mention the back four who have had a lot of criticism this year who defended very well.

"But all in all very pleased considering it was a team who haven’t played together and only had one training session together."