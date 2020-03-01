Hollington United leapfrog AFC Ringmer after win

Hollington were victorious against AFC Ringmer in a game that saw them go above their opponents in the league.

Both teams took advantage of the good surface and played some nice football at times. Hollington took the lead in the 17th minute after Alex Jegorovs won the ball back just outside the box and squared it to Sean Ray who smashed it past the keeper.

After going one up, Hollington created chance after chance and could have easily scored five or six but they came in 1-0 up at the break.

The away side started the second half much like the first, only this time they were able to translate their chance into a goal in the 53rd minute when Sean Ray unselfishly squared it to Alex Jegorovs who tapped it in the bottom corner.

Substitute Jordan James saw his name on the scoresheet for the first time as a Hollington player when a fizzing ball across the floor beat Ringmer’s left back and Jordan was left one on one against Ringmer’s keeper, the Hollington player kept his composure and smashed it into the top corner. Ringmer had a chance to get a consolation goal but were not able to find the net. Their afternoon got from bad to worse when Hollington were awarded a penalty in the last minute of the game, captain Danny Andrews tucked the penalty away to see them cruise to a 4-0 win.

MOM sponsored by St Leonard’s Glass was 16 year old Harvey Greig.

Manager Scott Price said: "After three weeks with no game I’d of forgiven the players for being a bit rusty but to be fair they were superb from the first minute to the last. We played some great football in terrible conditions although the surface was fantastic.

"The balance was perfect today with the spine of Danny Andrews, Anthony Storey and Sean Ray and the excellent Elliot Stokes in goal allowed us to play our game. No debuts today but big praise for Ryan Harffey who had another great game out of position at left back.

"Tough one next week as we travel to league leaders Charlwood but today would of given us a lot of confidence as well as having Leon Greig, Al Foster, Dom Clarke back in the squad but Ricky Martin still has two more games of his suspension."