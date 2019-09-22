Hollington United pick up hard-fought point at high-flying Forest Row

Hollington United stopped the rot with a hard thought point away at high flying Forest Row.

But manager Scott Price said his side are still’ nowhere near the standards’ they set themselves.

With players again dropping out through injury or work it’s now 19 separate players that have been unavailable for at least one of the first six games of the season.

Price said: “We were still nowhere near the standards we set ourselves but showed terrific character to come back from 3–1 down to grab a point.

“Something we wouldn’t of done last week.”

The game started brightly for the lions with James Hull and Kian Moynes looking in dangerous from. It was from a Moynes corner that see Sean Ray have his header cleared off the line and the hosts managed to scramble clear.

After dominating the first 15 minutes the visitors decided to do what they have done every week and self destruct. 2 goals in 2 minutes see the lions trail 2-0. Once again the young lions seemed to lose their way and struggled to get a grip on the game. But some excellent work from Allan Mginigal on the left set up and inch perfect cross for Moynes to head home and make it 2-1 at half time.

The second half started the same way with the lions on the front foot and making the hosts get deeper and deeper, but once again hesitation in the back line see the Forest Row forward volley into the top corner from 20 yards to make it 3–1.

The introduction of Dommy Clarke (after a spell on the injury table) and new signings Harry Loates and Cameron Clarke gave the Lions a different dimension and it showed when Leon Greig hit a 30 yard screamer into the top corner - a strike that will be a goal of the season contender - and shortly after James Hull headed home to equalise with five minutes left.

Hollington pushes for the winner but just couldn’t get it. Great character shown by the Lions though especially after the last couple of results.

Price added: “New signings Harry Loates and Cameron Clarke dons well when they came on which was pleasing.

But having 19 players unavailable (separate players) in six games is a bit worrying.

“To even manage to raise a side is extraordinary but to get two wins and two draws is even more so.

“Having Dommy back today was a big plus and with Sam White, Alan Foster and Danny Andrews still to come back from injury we will start to look a lot stronger.

MOM sponsored by Martin & Bowles was James Hull