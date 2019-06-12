Hollington United to host charity match

Hollington United Football Club will be hosting a charity match later this month.

Hollington United Legends will play CFK Legends, in aid of Charity for Kids, at Gibbons Field on Saturday June 22. Kick-off is 3pm.

The suggested entry fee is £1 and all proceeds will go to Charity for Kids, which is one of several charities Hollington will be supporting during the coming year.

Hollington have also announced that experienced defender Sean Ray will be first team player/coach for the 2019/20 season.

Ray helped Hollington win the Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup last term, as well as finishing runners-up in the Mid Sussex League Premier Division and the Mid Sussex Senior Charity Cup.