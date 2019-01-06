Hollington United triumph against AFC Ringmer

Hollington United Football Club’s first team returned to action after the festive break with a victory on a very cold Friday night.

Strikes by Danny Andrews, Sean Ray and Kian Moynes gave the Lions a 3-1 win away to AFC Ringmer which consolidated second place in the Mid Sussex League Premier Division.

Kicking up the notorious slope at The Caburn during the first half, Hollington started the brighter and took a deserved lead when Dan Kearley was fouled in the box and Andrews slotted home the resulting penalty for his third goal in two games against Ringmer.

See also: * Hollington United set for Friday night clash

* Hollington United win 6-1 to reach county cup quarter-finals

* Hastings United 5, Sittingbourne 0: Dixon nets first half hat-trick in crushing win



Alan Foster saw his 25-yard strike come back off the crossbar on the stroke of half time as the Lions pushed for a second.

Hollington took control of the game during the second period as Sean Ray found it easier to get the back line up running down the hill! And it was the old stalwart himself who made it 2-0 with a thumping header from a Moynes corner.

The game was effectively wrapped up when Moynes scored a superb goal with a shot from 25 yards which flew into the bottom corner.

Samuel Scott, making his first start, could have got a fourth but his chip over the goalkeeper just went over the crossbar. Ringmer got a consolation right at the end as the Lions lapsed from a corner, leaving the centre-half to head home. Man of the match was Allan McMinigal.

Hollington manager Scott Price said: “Ideal return for us after two weeks of no football. We didn’t really have to get out of third gear tonight.

“Always disappointed to not keep a clean sheet, but can’t moan too much as it’s three points, which keeps the pressure on the others around us.”

Hollington finished with a few knocks, which is a concern ahead of their Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup quarter-final at home to Sedlescombe Rangers next Saturday, kick-off 1.30pm.