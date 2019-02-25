Action from Hollington United's 2-0 win at home to AFC Ringmer

Hollington United versus AFC Ringmer in pictures

Hollington United Football Club’s first team celebrated its ninth successive win with a 2-0 victory at home to AFC Ringmer on Saturday.

The Lions remain three points clear of second-placed Cuckfield Rangers at the top of the Mid Sussex League Premier Division, albeit having played two more matches. Pictures by Justin Lycett

