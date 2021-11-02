Hollington's Halloween nightmare: Delivery was 'nothing short of atrocious'

Hollington Utd / Picture: Olli Phillips

Dominating for almost the entirety of the match the Lions somehow contrived to drop points in what was a pivotal game of the season. Dan Tewkesbury had a goal bound effort cleared off the line and shortly after hit the underside of the crossbar when one on one with the goalkeeper during an impressive opening 45 minutes.

Cuckfield however delivered a sucker punch on the stroke of half-time with what would prove to be their only shot on target. Poor marking from a set piece allowed the Cuckfield number 8 to plant his free header past the frustrated Luke Caister in goal.

The second half was a more frantic affair with the away side chasing the game they lost the composure that had been a feature of their first half performance. A more direct approach played into the hands of the tall Cuckfield centre-backs.

Hollington rediscovered their rhythm with around 15 minutes to play as chances came and went. Fabio Pao forced a stunning reflex save with a snapshot half volley and later hit the post before substitute Patrick Kairaa was denied by a superb block with almost the last kick of the game. Ultimately though it was destined to be one of those days.

Manager Asher Grindle said: "The lack of composure cost us dearly and this for me is by far the most disappointing loss of the season. The delivery in the final third was nothing short of atrocious. We were crying out for a player of quality and character to put their foot on the ball and dictate the game during the second half.

"The defending from the set piece has given me a sleepless night and I’m looking forward to welcoming an experienced old school centre half in Joe White into the squad in 2 weeks time. We have to dust ourselves down and lay this ghost to rest as we head into a tough run of fixtures."