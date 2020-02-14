Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter will take his squad to the Premier League's surprise package Sheffield United this Saturday

How is each Brighton and Hove Albion player ahead of Sheffield United?

We assess Graham Potter's first team squad before their crunch Premier League clash at Sheffield United

Sports reporter Jacob Panons gives his verdict.

The shot-stopper has been crucial for Albion and has adapted well to Potters playing out from the back. The could be the difference between Premier League and Championship football next season.

1. Maty Ryan

Standout performer and the captain is hoping to keep up his form to not only keep the Seagulls in the Premier League but to regain his spot for England

2. Lewis Dunk

The versatile defender has been a surprise package, impressing on the left side of defence. Burn has just come back from a shoulder injury and will look to replicate his form from the first half of the season

3. Dan Burn

The Irishman has had to adjust to not being guaranteed a spot in the starting line up. Will compete with Adam Webster to play alongside Dunk for the run-in. Part of 'balloon gate' in Spain.

4. Shane Duffy

