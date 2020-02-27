Hythe Town v Hastings United – all you need to know

Saturday is Leap Year Day and leaping into view for Hastings United is an eastward trip to the Kent coast.

An Isthmian South East match against Hythe Town awaits their arrival.

Form and status

Last weekend United produced a high-quality performance reminiscent of the form which took them to the top of the league and kept them there for two months.

The Pilot Field witnessed a resounding 4-0 win against Sittingbourne where a Ben Pope opener followed by a Sam Adams hat-trick was the perfect retort to the Ashford United loss.

With 12 games remaining, United are in second-place in the league, equal on points with Ashford but with a game in hand.

Hythe are in tenth place in the table with 37 points and having played two games more than United.

They’ve won ten, drawn seven and lost 11 yet although they’ve lost those 11 times most of these have been on their travels.

Their home form is pretty solid winning seven games, drawing three and losing three.

Hythe’s six-game form guide is the same as United’s, showing two wins, three draws and the one loss.

Last weekend they lost by the odd goal, defeated 2-1 away to in-form Chichester City.

Recent meetings

The two sides met on October 12 for an FA Trophy preliminary round clash at Hythe’s Reachfields Stadium.

Hythe’s quick start gave them a fourth minute lead only for Pope to turn the tie around for United with two second-half goals, the winner being a penalty with ten minutes remaining.

On November 2 the reverse league fixture at the Pilot Field saw United win 2-0 with the wind and rain beating down.

Indeed, United’s second goal was partly the result of the ball landing in a puddle as the Hythe defence tried to clear.

Bottom line

As mentioned, Hythe’s home form is good, they are unbeaten at home since the end of November including five wins.

In the same period, United’s away form is also good having won three, drawn twice and lost just once.

Both previous games this season have been close-fought encounters and both teams prefer to play on the front-foot. We can expect more of the same.

And both games were played in wet and windy conditions which is the forecast for Saturday as well, but players and supporters should be used to this weather by now!