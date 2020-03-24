'I pictured a town united' - How Hastings United CEO imagined the season concluding - before coronavirus put an end to it

Hastings United CEO Billy Wood has taken to twitter to say how he imagined the season ending following the announcement the Isthmian league is set to be terminated.

Following video conferences involving the FA and league officials on Monday night and Tuesday, it looks like the Isthmian League will stop. The same is set to happen to the SCFL.

It is believed the National League - which runs the National premier, south and north divisions - the south division including Eastbourne Borough - wants to resume their 2019-20 season whenever possible.

It's not been decided whether it will be declared null and void or have final placings worked out on a points-per-game basis.

SEE ALSO Isthmian League and Southern Combination football seasons set to be terminated | Hastings Half Marathon race director 'concerned' entrants 'will still get together' | Tokyo 2020 Olympics postponed: British sport chiefs react

When the league was initially suspended, United were top, three points clear of Ashford United with two games in hand.

Wood tweeted: "I pictured thousands at the Pilot Field as @AgutterChris & the lads needed just one more win to be crowned champions.... I pictured a pitch invasion and partying into the night as @hastingsufc finally won a championship after 18 years of waiting. I pictured a town united."

Hastings United CEO Billy Wood

He also tweeted: "We appreciate the league had to make a decision but the biggest decision now comes down to whether the last 7-8 months are considered a write off or teams will be rewarded for their hard work and contribution to this point. Let’s see @IsthmianLeague."

Manager Chris Agutter tweeted: "I’m hoping the right thing is done.....don’t let the season be a complete bloody waste of time!!"