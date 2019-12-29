'I think anyone involved in football would have played on a lot worse' - frustration as Hollington United v Westfield is postponed

There was frustration from both sides as Hollington United's game with Westfield was called off at 2.15pm on Saturday.

A local referee inspected the pitch in the morning and gave it the go ahead. But the appointed official called the game off after inspecting it on his arrival.

Lions manager Scott Price said: "After a few of us spending a few hours on the pitch and a local referee come and inspect it to say he was happy to play it, it’s very disappointing.

"Both ourselves and Westfield were happy to play, yes not ideal conditions but it’s rained for two months so it was never going to be great.

"But I think anyone involved in football would of played on a lot worse.

"The referee turned up spent two minutes on the pitch, walked off and said it’ll be a ‘mud bath’ and said game is off.

"He can’t understand what it takes to run a football club and if he had played football himself, there is no way he wouldn’t have reffed or played on worse.

"From the club's perspective it’s gone from maybe earning £500 on food and drink to losing money on stock that won’t keep."

Westfield chairman Jack Stapley said: "It was disappointing as everyone was there, both teams getting ready for warm ups and would have a been a big crowd which is obviously rare at our level, the pitch was sticky and wet but it’s December and the weather hasn’t been kind to anyone trying to prepare a football pitch.

"The ref made his mind up and we have to get on with it but feel we should have started and if it turned into a farce then abandon it then.

"We move onto Rotherfield next week who we played last week, this time in the cup hopefully we can avenge the defeat and turn in a positive performance."