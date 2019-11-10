'I've never been involved in a game like it' - Hollington United exit Sussex Intermediate Cup in extra-time thriller

Hollington United exited the Sussex cup after losing to the last kick of the game in extra time.

The result could have and should have been a lot different if the lions took their chances.

The game should have been all over by half time as the hosts missed chance after chance after chance and it was completely against the run of play when the visitors took the lead on half time.

The Lions started the second half how they finished with missed chances but they finally equalised with a superb finish from Jay Tomlin.

Ringmer took the lead again with a long goal kick which seemed to catch everyone by surprise.

Once again the lions got back level after Jay Tomlin scored his second from the penalty spot after James Hull was fouled.

Then if getting caught from a long goal kick the first time wasn’t bad enough, the Lions decided to let Ringmer do it again - 2-3.

With time running out and chances coming and going the Lions equalised for the third time when a cross shot from James Hull was turned in by Alan Foster - 3-3.

Extra time was exactly the same as the 90 mins, surely only one team was going to win this game, but again and again chances came and were squandered. And with the last kick of the game, Ringmer got the winner.

So no retaining of the cup this year.

Match ball sponsor today was Fullers Engineering.

MOM sponsored by Jules Lovall Sports Therapist was James Hull.

Boss Scott Price said: "When asked my thoughts I just laughed. I don’t think I’ve ever been involved in a game like it to be honest. I’d love to see the stats. We must of had 80% of the ball and more than 30 shots to their five.

"But I’m experienced to know that it’s football and this happens.

"But I can not explain how bad the goals were we conceded. Even though we created enough chances to win five games of football you cannot expect to win when we gave four goals away like we did. But we go again, we look to keep building."