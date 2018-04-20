In-form Hastings relishing Greenwich test

Hastings United Football Club manager Chris Agutter is looking forward to having another crack at the team which inflicted the heaviest defeat of his reign as manager.

Agutter’s side will travel to fourth-placed Greenwich Borough in Bostik League Division One South tomorrow (Saturday) eager to improve on its 5-2 defeat in January’s reverse fixture.

Agutter said: “I watched the game back the other day and despite my errors in terms of team selection on the day, you almost forget we were 2-1 up and could’ve gone 3-1 up.

“As poor as we were on the day, we missed good chances at important moments, and they had six shots on goal and scored five.

“I know we’re a better side than we were then and I won’t be making the same errors in terms of team selection so we go into it confident. If we play our way very well, we will give them an awful lot of problems.

“We’ll be aiming to dominate the ball and dominate the game. I don’t fear them whatsoever and to be honest I back our back line to deal with Jack Barham (the division’s joint highest scorer).”

Having picked up 16 points from a possible 18, Hastings are up to eighth in the table and are second in the form table for the last six games.

“I’m really pleased,” added Agutter. “I’m conscious of wanting to build momentum and give everyone a bit of a buzz going into the summer in terms of what can be expected next season.”

Sinnkaye Christie should recover from the bruised toe which kept him out of last weekend’s win over Shoreham.

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Observer by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed, we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Observer, simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)