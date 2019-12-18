Is Brighton & Hove Albion vs Sheffield United on TV, what's the team news, what are the odds and the who's the referee?

Brighton and Hove Albion will aim to build on their three match unbeaten run as they welcome an in-form Sheffield United to the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

Albion, who are 13th in the table, have gained six points from their last three matches, having beaten Arsenal, followed by entertaining draws against Wolves and old rivals Crystal Palace.

Neal Maupay celebrates his latest goal at Crystal Palace

Chris Wilder's Sheffield United have made an impressive start to life in the Premier League. They are fifth after 17 matches - above the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal - and are just four points off the Champions League places.

They arrive at the Amex on the back of consecutive victories against Norwich City and Aston Villa.

The two teams didn't meet last season but the managers did. Graham Potter was in charge at Swansea and enjoyed a 1-0 triumph against Wilder's United at the Liberty Stadium in January.

Potter also got the better of Wilder in his first match in charge of Swansea in August 2018 as they beat United 2-1 at Bramwell Lane.

What time does Brighton v Sheffield United kick off?

The game kicks off at 3pm at the Amex.

Is the game on TV?

No. Highlights of the Sheffield United match will be on Match Of The Day at 10.30pm on Saturday evening.

What’s the team news?

Dale Stephens is available for selection having served his one-match suspension against Crystal Palace. Solly March (groin) remains sidelined and striker Aaron Connolly (groin) will hope to be fit after missing the last two matches against Wolves and Crystal Palace.

Winger Jose Izquierdo (knee) remains absent. Yves Bissouma will hope to keep his place after an impressive performance at Palace.

Sheffield United have a clean bill of health, just John Fleck - who scored twice last weekend - misses out due to a suspension.

Who is the referee?

Referee: Robert Jones. Assistants: Stuart Burt, Simon Bennett. Fourth official: Keith Stroud. VAR: Michael Oliver. Assistant VAR: Neil Davies.

What are the odds?

Brighton are priced at 11/10 to seal their sixth win of the season. Graham Potter's men have drawn their last two matches and a another draw is available at 23/10. A third consecutive Premier League win for Chris Wilder's Sheffield United is 5/2

Neal Maupay has seven goals this season and has three in his last three. Maupay is priced at 5/1 to open the scoring, while United's Lys Mousset is 8/1.

A 2-1 home win for the Albion is 9/1 and repeat of the 2-2 draw in Albion's last home match against Wolves is on at 16/1. If you fancy Graham Potter's men to run away with it, a 4-0 win is available at 40/1