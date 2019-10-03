'It’s not an unlimited budget at this football club' - Hastings United CEO Billy Wood

Hastings United's chief executive Billy Wood says there is not an unlimited budget at the club.

Wood has been very proactive at the club since he was named as the new CEO two weeks ago.

And he has been very impressed by manager Chris Agutter and the playing side of things at the Pilot Field.

But he says the club has to be sustainable and believes Agutter has been given the best opportunity to put a squad together that can get out of this league.

When asked about the budget, Wood said: "Budget is a case by case scenario. Right now Chris is doing a great job at the moment with what he’s got. It’s not an unlimited budget at this football club. It isn’t a millionaire owner throwing money at it.

"It has to be sustainable. We have to look at everything case by case. Look, we want to be out of this league, therefore Chris has been given the best opportunity to put a squad together that can get out of this league.

"If you look at this squad top to bottom it’s pretty much there. But as the season goes on and with injuries and what not we have to be fluid, rather than being overly structured with ‘That’s it. No more.’ or ‘Yes, we’ll increase by a grand today.’

"If we acted like that that’s the old school way of doing it. We just have to be fluid in business. We have to look for the best business opportunities for Hastings United and if that means increasing the budget or helps the budget, or, if it goes to other areas of the business, even better."