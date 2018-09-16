Late show specialists Hollington do it again

Hollington United Football Club produced another flying finish to go top of the Mid Sussex League Premier Division.

The Lions scored three times in the last six minutes to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 4-2 victory at home to Peacehaven & Telscombe seconds yesterday (Saturday).

In front of another big crowd of around 200 spectators, Hollington started on fire with Frazer Fitchett and James Hull causing mayhem down the right. This combination led to the first goal as a cross from 16-year-old Hull was turned home by Alan Foster on the volley.

See also: * High-flying Hollington net fourth win out of five

* Four-star Hollington back to winning ways

* Hollington up and running with a victory



The Lions could and should have finished the game off in the first 20 minutes with Dom Clarke, Foster and Glenn Woodhurst all guilty of missing chances.

Hollington then went from fifth to second gear very quickly with complacency kicking in. This gave Peacehaven a lift and home goalkeeper Elliott Stokes had to make a superb double save to keep Hollington 1-0 up at half time.

The Lions went from second gear into reverse early in the second half. Completely off the pace, and losing their shape and every second ball, they went from 1-0 up to 2-1 down.

Alan Foster on the ball during Hollington's 4-2 victory.

With time running out, not at their best and trailing, this was not unfamiliar territory for Hollington, The introduction of Dan Kearley and 16-year-old Jay Tomlin hoped to provide the injection of quality the team were desperately lacking, and Kearley duly volleyed a cross from Hull into the top corner from the edge of the box to make it 2-2.

A flick by Foster then put in Clarke, and with the goalkeeper rushing out and the ball not coming down, Clarke showed why he’s scored so many goals in his career by looping a header over the goalkeeper from 20 yards.

Tomlin found himself one-on-one with the goalkeeper and finished like an experienced striker by slotting the ball under him to complete the late turnaround.

Man of the match, sponsored by TL Barrett Decorating, was Hull.

Hollington on the attack at Gibbons Field yesterday.

Hollington manager Scott Price said: “Not the performance I was looking for. Too many players nowhere near the levels I expect from them or they expect from themselves. But can I ever question their character?

“How many times have we been in this position in the last year? I think the supporters just expect it, I’m sure they’d be gutted if we won a convincing 2-0.

“But it must be good to watch for them and they certainly do help the side push till the end. Not so much me, I’m getting more grey in my beard every week!

“But good to see the youngsters shine again, Kian, James and Jay only 16 and looking comfortable too.”

Ricky Martin puts the ball in Peacehaven's net only to be penalised for a foul.

Hollington will seek a sixth victory in seven games when they travel to AFC Ringmer next Saturday, kick-off 1.30pm.