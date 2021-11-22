Listless Hollington United suffer humbling defeat at home to Lindfield

Hollington United suffered back-to-back defeats for the first time this season with a listless showing at home to Lindfield. Picture by Olli Hopkins

Previously unbeaten at The Gibbons, the Lions exuded none of the confidence of a side yet to taste defeat on home turf.

Having been well briefed on what the opposition had to offer, the visitors drew first blood from a corner which was drilled into the near post and flicked into the far corner as statuesque defending proved costly.

Luke Caister made a superb save from another set piece to keep the score at 1-0. Hollington huffed and puffed but the Lindfield goalkeeper was largely untroubled as the game reached the half-time interval.

Under strict instruction to at least attempt to play some football in the second half, Hollington should have restored parity shortly after the interval with Gyimah Asante firing straight at the goalkeeper from six yards out.

The same player was punished shortly after as he turned into traffic. With the Hollington defence over-committed for an attacking corner, Lindfield broke and eventually finished their counter attack at the second attempt after an initial goal-bound effort was blocked.

Lindfield wrapped the game up with a stunning volley. A partially cleared long ball fell invitingly 25 yards from goal and the ball was larruped into the far left corner to leave the Lions utterly deflated at the 3-0 scoreline.

Hollington manager Asher Grindle said: “We were like rabbits in the headlights today and I’m feeling utterly embarrassed.

"Instead of asserting our own style of play on the game, the lads got sucked in to playing Lindfield at their own game. They must have been rubbing their hands together.

"We have to find the confidence to put our foot on the ball and dictate games, with the quality we possess it’s unforgivable not to use the facilities beneath our feet and this isn’t the first time in recent weeks that this has been the prognosis.

"We didn’t string passes together or beat our opponents and I can count the times the ball was played on the deck with one hand.

"Being such a young side it’s easy to brush this kind of performance off as inexperience but I refuse to make allowances for a lack of football intelligence and application of instructions.

"Some of these lads won’t be in the side next week, it’s as simple as that”.

There were however some heartwarming moments prior to kick off as the club's under-10 side managed by skipper Jordan Harley entered the field of play as mascots.