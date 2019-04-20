Little Common aiming to complete survival mission over busy Easter

Little Common Football Club will be aiming to ensure it avoids relegation over a busy Easter weekend.

The Commoners will contest two crucial games in less than 48 hours as they seek to secure their Southern Combination League Premier Division status.

With three matches remaining, Common are two points and two places above the two relegation spots - and they have a much better goal difference than all three sides below them.

Common player-manager Russell Eldridge said: “You don’t want to take it down to the last game if you can help it.

“A point in both games would be good, but you could argue if we win one and lose one it would be more beneficial. If we were able to pick up four points that would be an excellent weekend.”

Buoyed by a precious 4-1 win at home to Pagham last time out a fortnight ago, Common will host seventh-placed AFC Uckfield Town today (Saturday, kick-off 3pm) before visiting 15th-placed Langney Wanderers on Monday (kick-off 11am).

“Our focus will be on Saturday first and foremost; that’s the most important game for us at this moment in time,” continued Eldridge. “We’ll be hoping we can put in a similar performance to what we did against Pagham and get a similar result.

“They will be two very different games I think. Playing at home at The Oval, we know it’s going to be a battle. We know they (Uckfield) are a very competitive team and we need to compete with them.

“Monday’s game will be played on a 4G surface, which will probably suit us. We’ll look to try to play more football on that.

“They’re two very hard-working teams and we need to make sure we match that.”

The three teams below Common will all face top five opposition in at least one of their two fixtures over Easter and second-bottom Eastbourne United AFC will play two of the top four.

“All we need to do is focus on ourselves and try our best to get the three points,” added Eldridge. “If we do that, what else happens is irrelevant.

“We know what’s at stake. The last game was important because it gave us a two-point cushion. If we put in the effort like we did against Pagham then we won’t be far off.”

Paul Feakins is away for both games, but Ryan Alexander should return and Wes Tate is expected to feature despite struggling lately with a tight calf.

Southern Combination League Premier Division bottom four (played-points): 17 LITTLE COMMON 35-26 (-35 goal difference), 18 Arundel 35-24 (-47), 19 Eastbourne United AFC 35-24 (-48), 20 Shoreham 35-21 (-51).

Little Common’s remaining fixtures: April 20 AFC Uckfield Town (h), April 22 Langney Wanderers (a), April 27 Crawley Down Gatwick (h).