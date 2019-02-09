Little Common boss: Every game is a cup final

Little Common player-manager Russell Eldridge is treating every game like a cup final as the football club’s battle against relegation intensifies.

With 13 matches remaining, the Commoners are third-from-bottom of the Southern Combination League Premier Division - one point and one place above the two relegation spots.

Eldridge said: “Every game we play is a cup final and that’s how we have to treat every game.

“Every game (that goes by) is another lost opportunity and before we know it, we’re going to be at the end of the season and relying on others. We want the destiny to be in our own hands.”

Having faced sixth-placed Lingfield last weekend, Common will host fifth-placed Saltdean United today (Saturday). Kick-off at The Oval is 3pm.

Asked if he feels like a win is coming after competitive showings in Common’s last two games, Eldridge said: “I have to think it’s coming. We’ve given ourselves a better platform the last two weeks.

“Although we’re putting in spirited performances at times, spirited performances are not getting us the points we need.

“We’ve shown we can compete, but we’ve got to try and get some points on the board ASAP. We don’t want to keep on thinking next week is going to be okay because next week might not come.

“We can’t keep on talking about it. The boys need to go away and reflect on their performances, and think about what they can do to be better.

“The boys are working hard, but we want that little bit more quality which is going to be the difference between negative results and the positive results we’re looking for.”

Lewis Parsons will return, but fellow central defender Ryan Alexander is out and attacking wide player Sam Ellis is still unavailable.