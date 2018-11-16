Little Common boss looking forward to Eastbourne Town challenge

Little Common Football Club player-manager Russell Eldridge is looking forward to ‘a good challenge’ in a local derby at home to Eastbourne Town tomorrow (Saturday).

The Commoners, who are 15th in the Southern Combination League Premier Division, will host a Town side which is five places and five points above them. Kick-off at The Oval is 3pm.

Little Common player-manager Russell Eldridge challenges Shoreham forward Ryan McBride during last weekend's 2-2 draw. Picture by Simon Newstead

Speaking after last weekend’s 2-2 draw at home to Shoreham, Eldridge said: “It’s going to be a good challenge. They come with their fantastic crowd and hopefully they will be here to create that good atmosphere.

“They’ve got some experienced players who have obviously played at a decent level, but we’ve shown in games previously against Horsham (YMCA) and Chichester (City) that we can compete with those sort of teams.

“It’s about us and what we do, not so much the opposition. We know that we need to make sure we’re on our game. If not, we’ll struggle. If we’re prepared, work hard and do the basics right, then we’ll give them a good game.”

Lewis Parsons is expected to return for Common against a Town side managed by former Sidley United boss John Lambert. Chris Cumming-Bart and Nick Richardson hoped to be back in training this week after injury.