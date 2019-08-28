Little Common cap a fine week with win at Lingfield

Little Common capped a fine week for the football club with a hard fought 2-0 win against Lingfield on Tuesday night.

Coming off the back of a superb victory in the FA Cup, the Commoners were once again missing a number of players and made one change to their starting line up with Dan Tewkesbury coming into replace the unavailable Jamie Crone.

In a fairly even opening quarter both teams fashioned chances with Tewkesbury testing the home keeper from distance before Jordan Harley saw his attempted lob from a tight angle hit the roof of the net.

At the other end Matt Cruttwell did well to gather a corner from under his crossbar and two efforts from the edge of the area were skewed wide. The opening goal came in the 40th minute when Ryan Paul was allowed to dribble the ball out of defence before finding the feet of Wes Tate, his through ball was met by Lewis Hole who rounded the keeper before slotting into an empty net.

The hosts tried to find a leveller before the interval but the Common defence held firm to ensure a 1-0 lead was taken into the break. Lingfield should have equalised almost immediately from the restart when the ball fell kindly to their forward four yards from goal but somehow Cruttwell blocked the goal bound effort. Cruttwell was then called upon to push an effort wide of the post before Common enjoyed a good spell of their own.

A well worked free kick between Russell Eldridge and Sam Cruttwell saw the latter’s effort blocked before the same player saw a rasping drive from the edge of the box pushed to safety by the home keeper.

Common comfortably defended a succession of corners and Cruttwell did well to deflect an effort over the bar when Lingfield broke into the area on the right hand side. With two minutes remaining Common got the all important second goal to clinch the points when Sam Cruttwell burst past the home defence and slotted the ball into the net.

Squad: M.Cruttwell, Harley, Weeks, Ward, Paul, Eldridge, Tate (Parsons), S.Cruttwell, Hole, Tewkesbury (Ryan), Brister (Weatherby).