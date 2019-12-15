Little Common come from behind to claim well-deserved victory

Little Common came from behind to clinch a well-deserved 2-1 victory against Horsham YMCA on Saturday.

The Commoners welcomed back goalkeeper Matt Cruttwell, striker Lewis Hole and gave a debut to dual-signed Hastings United youngster Charlie Curran as they looked to extend their unbeaten home run to three matches.

On a heavy pitch and defending a strong wind, the Commoners began brightly allowing their opponents little time on the ball and pressing at every opportunity.

It was Common who carved out the first opportunity of the match after ten minutes when Curran’s through ball found its way to Hole twelve yards from goal but his powerful drive was well parried by the visiting keeper.

YMCA should have then taken the lead themselves when a rare defensive slip saw their forward through on goal but after trying to round Cruttwell he lost his footing and ended up screwing his effort wide.

Curran then saw a strike from the edge of the area whistle past the post before the visitors had a goal chalked off just before half time for a push on Cruttwell. YMCA had the first opportunity of the second period with an effort that flashed across the goal before James Hull's first time volley failed to trouble the visiting keeper at the other end.

It was the visitors who opened the scoring in the 63rd minute with a close range header from a corner but the Commoners remained positive and went in search of an immediate response.

The equaliser arrived ten minutes later when Sam Ellis drove into the area and pulled the ball back for Hole to slot home from close range.

Six minutes later and the Commoners were ahead, the hard-working Hull's ball across the area just evaded Hole but Kian Moynes was on hand to slot the lose ball home at the second attempt after seeing his initial effort saved. Common saw out the final ten minutes relatively comfortably to complete a league double and move above their opponents into eleventh in the table.

Squad: M.Cruttwell, Harley, Parsons, Ward, Alexander, S.Cruttwell, Moynes, Curran, Hole (Ryan), Hull, Ellis (Brister).