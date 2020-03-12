Little Common 'disappointed' by Crawley Down Gatwick draw

Little Common drew 1-1 at home to Crawley Down Gatwick in the SCFL Premier Division on Saturday, a result that left player manager Russell Eldridge ‘disappointed’.

Little Common went 1-0 up early in the second half thanks to a Ryan Alexander goal.

Crawley Down Gatwick found themselves level after Ben Hands scored 15 minutes from time as the game finished 1-1.

After the game, Little Common boss Eldridge admitted he was disappointed that his side couldn’t walk away with all three points.

He said: “It was nice to get back to action and have a game. After a break you are not always sure what to expect but I thought we did okay all things considered.

“Naturally we always want more and are disappointed not to take all three points after taking the lead.”

Eldridge felt his side were unlucky not to get more from the game but knows his side need to be better if they are to pick up more points.

He added: “We had three goals disallowed, two of which were marginal for offside.

"I felt the group showed plenty of endeavour to compete but just need to show more at both ends of the pitch to pick up the three points we want.”

Little Common had their game away to East Preston postponed on Tuesday and boss Eldridge admits it’s been a tough period for his side.

He said: “It’s difficult to get consistency when you are not playing games on a regular basis but hopefully, we can get a run of games where we can put in good performances resulting in positive results.”

Little Common are away to 13th-placed Pagham this Saturday.