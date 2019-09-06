Little Common 'have nothing to fear' as they prepare for huge FA Cup tie

Little Common are preparing for one of the biggest matches in the club’s history as they entertain Southern League Premier Division side Hendon tomorrow afternoon in the FA Cup First Qualifying Round.

The Commoners had never won a match in the world famous competition before this season but have already battled through two rounds to reach this stage.

Hendon compete two steps above Little Common in the national league system and manager Russell Eldridge is under no illusions of the enormity of the task ahead as he reflected on the past week and the upcoming tie.

He said: “Last Saturday was extremely disappointing in terms of the result and performance and from the position we got ourselves in we should have gone on to win the game but we didn’t apply ourselves in the right manner.

“It was good to bounce back on Tuesday with a win and a clean sheet, we managed the game well and it gave us the opportunity to give players game time.

“This weekend is an exciting one for the group and the club – it is an opportunity that we have earnt and fully deserve.

“We go into the game as huge underdogs and have nothing to fear, I am sure that the group will be wanting to give a good account of themselves and if we perform to our potential then we will have a chance of getting a result.

“It is great for the town to have a club competing in this stage of the FA Cup and it just a shame that the match itself will not be played in Bexhilll but hopefully this is something we can rectify in the future.”

The match at the Oval kicks off at 3pm with admission £6 for adults and £3 concessions.

Providing a replay is not required then Common will be back in league action on Tuesday evening when they entertain Eastbourne Town.