Little Common let two-goal lead slip against Horley Town

Little Common saw a two-goal half time lead slip before succumbing to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Horley Town on Saturday.

Common manager Russell Eldridge made a number of changes to his starting line-up with the central defensive pairing of Lewis Parsons and Ryan Alexander both missing whilst Nick Richardson, Jordan Harley and Eldridge himself all came in to start.

The Commoners made a great start and took the lead after just six minutes when Sam Ellis cut in from the left and struck an effort which beat the visiting keeper at his near post.

Sam Cruttwell tested the keeper from range with a dipping effort which was palmed away before the visitors saw an effort saved by Matt Cruttwell’s legs.

A delicate Horley lob fell just the wrong side of the post before Common doubled their lead in the 34th minute when Ryan Paul rose highest to head home a Wes Tate corner.

Richardson then saw a deflected effort tipped over the bar and two Common free kicks were blocked by the visiting wall.

Although Common enjoyed the better of the first half it was the visitors who went on to dominate the second, reducing the deficit in the 53rd minute following a long throw into the box which was prodded home on the goal line.

Cruttwell twice made saves to deny Town from drawing level but the equaliser arrived in the 70th minute when a ball across the area was smashed home at the far post.

The turn around was complete five minutes later when Pullin rose unmarked from a corner to guide the ball back across goal and into the roof of the net to give Town the lead.

Common tried to mount some late pressure but were ultimately punished for a disappointing second half display.

Squad: M.Cruttwell, Weeks, Harley (Feakins), Ward, Paul, Eldridge, Tate, S.Cruttwell, Hole, Richardson (Brister), Ellis.