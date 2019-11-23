Little Common let two-goal lead slip against title hopefuls

Little Common let a two goal lead slip as their three match unbeaten run came to an end with a 4-2 defeat against title hopefuls Lancing on Saturday.

The Commoners went into the match missing goalkeeper Matt Cruttwell who was suffering from injury but were able to name the same ten outfield players from the 6-1 win at Broadbridge Heath the week before.

On another miserable afternoon and on a heavy pitch it was the Commoners who started the brighter of the two teams racing into a two goal lead within the opening 15 minutes.

It was Sam Ellis who opened the scoring in the 9th minute when he cut into the area and unleashed an effort which beat the visiting keeper at his near post. Two minutes later and Lewis Hole doubled the advantage when he tucked away a delightful pass from Sam Cruttwell.

The visitors played their way back into the match and reduced the deficit in the 16th minute when Jacob Roberts did well to push away a Kyle Woolvern effort but Lewis Finney was on hand to knock in the rebound. Common almost extended their advantage when Cruttwell delivered the ball across the box but Hole was unable to poke the ball home.

Lancing continued to look threatening without really calling Roberts into action although he did do well to palm an effort around the post just before half time.

The visitors began the second half on the front foot as they went in search of an equaliser and were duly rewarded in the 56th minute when Jordan Harley was penalised for a foul in the area and the resultant spot kick was tucked away.

Despite enjoying the majority of the possession the visitors were kept at bay by the Common defence before finally taking the lead in the 69th minute when the ball was rolled home following a deflected cross.

At the other end Hole saw a header clear the crossbar and a Cruttwell free kick also failed to trouble the keeper as the Commoners went in search of an equaliser. However, it was the visitors who made the points safe five minutes from time to close the gap on the league leaders Eastbourne Town to just four points at the top of the table.

Squad: Roberts, Paul (Harley), Parsons, Ward (McEniry), Alexander, Eldridge, Moynes, Cruttwell, Hole, Richardson (Brister), Ellis.