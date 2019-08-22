Little Common looking forward to an historic afternoon in the FA Cup

Little Common Football Club are preparing for a historic afternoon tomorrow when they entertain Three Bridges in the FA Cup preliminary round at the Oval.

The Commoners have never been involved in the preliminary round before and are looking forward to the challenge of taking on their Isthmian League opponents. Manager Russell

Eldridge said: “The FA Cup is the most famous cup competition in the world so it is great to be involved.

“There will be no pressure on us as we will be clear underdogs but the boys know that we need to perform better than we have in our last two games.”

Common will be without suspended Ryan Alexander and injured trio Lewis Parsons, James Maynard and Paul Feakins but will welcome back Lewis Hole and Paul Weatherby.

They will be back in action on Tuesday evening when they take on Lingfield at East Grinstead Town FC.

Bexhill United suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Midhurst and Easebourne on Saturday. Jack McLean got the only Bexhill goal in the defeat in respone to strikes from Danny Lane (2) and James Liddiard. United will be looking to bounce back on Monday when they travel to AFC Varndeanians.

