Little Common put in valiant performance at title chasers Peacehaven

Little Common’s valiant performance was not enough to take anything away from their Friday night encounter against title chasing Peacehaven & Telscombe as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat.

The Commoners were once again missing a number of key players with both Matt Cruttwell and Lewis Hole absent from the team that had drawn 0-0 with Steyning Town a week earlier.

On a wet, slippery surface it was the hosts who enjoyed the better of the opening exchanges with an early header looping wide before a curling effort cannoned off the cross bar with ten minutes on the clock.

Common did venture forward at every opportunity and almost took the lead themselves following Sam Cruttwell’s driving run into the area but his shot from a tight angle hit the post before rebounding to safety.

Stand-in keeper Dan Ryan dealt well with two long range efforts and was able to watch a number of speculative shots sail over the crossbar. The break through arrived in the 29th minute when a corner was bundled home on the goal line and the second arrived eight minutes later when a harshly awarded free kick on the edge of the area was curled into the bottom corner.

The hosts looked to add a third early in the second half but the Common defence remained resolute with Ryan Alexander and Russell Eldridge both making last ditch tackles to prevent a shot on goal. Ryan also made two good stops to keep the deficit to two.

Common saw a header well saved by the Peacehaven stopper before Eldridge tried an audacious effort from his own half which landed on the roof of the net much to the relief of the back peddling Peacehaven keeper.

Common did reduce the deficit in the final minute of the match when Alexander headed home a Cruttwell free kick from close range.

Squad: Ryan, Harley, Parsons, Ward, Alexander, Eldridge, Moynes, Cruttwell, Hull, Brister (Tewkesbury), Ellis.