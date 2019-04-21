Little Common’s crucial win in pictures

Lewis Hole’s first half goal gave Common a victory which put them five points clear of the two Southern Combination League Premier Division relegation places with two games remaining. Pictures by Simon Newstea
Little Common Football Club is on the brink of completing its survival mission following a 1-0 win at home to AFC Uckfield Town yesterday (Saturday).
