Little Common's FA Cup adventure comes to an end - match report

A goal ten minutes from time saw Little Common’s FA Cup adventure come to an end at the hands of Hendon following a 1-0 defeat on Saturday.

Up against a side who ply their trade two divisions higher in the national league system, the Commoners made a number of changes to the side which had overcome Hailsham Town in midweek as manager Russell Eldridge once again rotated his squad.

The match itself was one of very few chances and was generally an even affair, with there being very little between the two sides in the opening exchanges. The best chances of the first half did fall to the visitors just before the interval, the first saw an effort dragged wide of goal following a neat interchange on the edge of the area before an effort was hooked wide of the post following a delivery into the box.

Common lost influential midfielder Sam Cruttwell after half an hour due to injury and came agonisingly close to opening the scoring themselves when Jamie Crone was centimetres from connecting to a ball into the area with his head. Whilst the visitors enjoyed more possession in the second half the Common goal was not under siege and once again chances were at a premium.

Hendon saw a two deliveries flash across the area and another effort skewed wide of the post. At the other end Liam Ward saw a long range effort clear the crossbar. Sam Ellis was unable to find Paul Feakins after bursting into the area and Crone’s neat turn and shot just drifted wide.

The pivotal moment arrived in the 80th minute when a towering header from Romario Jonas following a Hendon corner left Common keeper Matt Cruttwell with no chance. The Commoners tried to muster one last assault on the Hendon goal but it wasn’t to be and the visitors progressed into the second qualifying round.

Squad: M.Cruttwell, Harley, Weeks (Parsons), Ward, Paul, Eldridge, Tate, S.Cruttwell (Feakins), Hole, Crone, Ellis (Brister).