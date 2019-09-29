Little Common's poor run continues with East Preston defeat

Little Common’s poor run of league form continued with a 2-0 defeat to East Preston on Saturday.

The Commoners welcomed back a number of players into their squad although manager Russell Eldridge chose to stick with the majority of his starting eleven that had travelled to Crawley Down the previous weekend.

On a blustery afternoon Common defended the wind in the first half but still created chances to take a lead into the interval.

Joe Brister saw an effort from the edge of the area fall the wrong side of the post before a quick Sam Ellis throw released Lewis Hole but his goal bound effort was pushed round the post.

Ellis then saw a low drive saved by the feet of the visiting keeper. At the other end Matt Cruttwell saved well with his feet but generally the visiting forwards were a little wasteful when well set in front of goal.

Neither team created too many opportunities at the beginning of the second period and it wasn’t until the 70th minute when the deadlock was broken when Common were punished for losing the ball on the half way line and the visitors broke before David Crouch slotted home.

The lead was doubled minutes later when Howard Neighbour found the top corner of the net with a free kick on the edge of the area.

Jamie Crone had the opportunity to reduce the arrears almost immediately but dragged his shot wide. Ryan Alexander had the ball in the back of the net with ten minutes remaining but his effort was ruled out for a push in the build up and Eldridge saw his goal bound effort well saved in the dying minutes.

Squad: Cruttwell, Harley, Ryan (Weeks), Ward (Saville), Parsons, Alexander, Brister (Weatherby), Eldridge, Hole, Crone, Ellis.