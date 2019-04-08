Little Common’s vital victory in pictures

Little Common Football Club gave itself a great opportunity to avoid relegation with a precious victory on Saturday.

The Commoners triumphed 4-1 at home to Pagham to move up to fourth-from-bottom of the Southern Combination League Premier Division - two places above the drop zone. Pictures by Simon Newstead

Little Common player-manager Russell Eldridge congratulates Sam Ellis on making it 3-0

Little Common and Pagham tussle for possession

