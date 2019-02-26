Little Common set for vital home clash

Little Common Football Club will be gunning for a long-awaited victory on home soil tonight (Tuesday).

The Commoners will continue their battle against the drop in the Southern Combination League Premier Division by hosting East Preston. Kick-off at The Oval is 7.45pm.

Common moved back outside the two relegation places on goal difference following Saturday’s 1-1 draw away to Hassocks.

The team which dropped below them into the bottom two, Arundel, will also be in action tonight, at home to Pagham.

Common have drawn their last two games and seven of their last 16 league fixtures since winning 4-1 away to Arundel in late October.

They are four places and 13 points behind tonight’s opponents, who ended a run of six league matches without a win with a 3-0 victory at home to Shoreham on Saturday.

Tonight’s fixture has been postponed twice previously due to a waterlogged pitch, on both occasions within an hour of the scheduled kick-off time.

Southern Combination League Premier Division bottom six (played-points): 15 Loxwood 28-24 (-27 goal difference), 16 Langney Wanderers 29-24 (-29), 17 Shoreham 29-21 (-36), 18 LITTLE COMMON 28-20 (-25), 19 Arundel 28-20 (-39), 20 Eastbourne United AFC 28-18 (-43).