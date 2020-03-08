Little Common settle for point as CDG claim late goal

A goal 15 minutes from time ensured that Little Common had to settle for a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw with Crawley Down Gatwick on Saturday.

The Commoners came into the game having only played once in the previous four weeks and were once again missing a number of players from their squad.

Debutant Finnley Page slotted in at right back and their were returns for Sam Ellis and Dan Ryan with recently transferred Jamie Crone also added to the starting eleven.

In an even opening quarter both teams had chances to open the scoring with Crone shooting wide of the target from a tight angle following a neat pass from Ellis before Oscar Weddell shot straight at Matt Cruttwell when well placed from a pull back.

Common twice found the back of the net but were denied on both occasions by the assistant’s flag with Lewis Hole and Crone both being judged fractionally offside when receiving the ball. Cruttwell did well to gather two long range efforts as the score remained goalless at the interval.

The opening goal arrived three minutes after the break when a long throw into the area by Sam Cruttwell was met by the head of Ryan Alexander who glanced an effort past the visiting keeper and into the corner of the net.

The same combination almost added a second goal moments later but this time the keeper was able to make the parry with Hole being unable to bundle in the rebound. Common enjoyed a good spell of possession as they went in search of a second goal with Russell Eldridge seeing a free kick blocked and Hole looping a header over the bar.

The visitors came more into the game as the half wore on and looked to find an equaliser. A free kick hit the post before the Cruttwell was called upon to make a smart double save from close range.

The equaliser arrived fifteen minutes from time when a quick break, from what looked like a foul on Liam Ward on the half line, saw Ben Hands released into the area before slotting past Cruttwell. Common were reduced to ten men whilst Alexander served a ten-minute sinbin for his protests after the goal but neither team were able to find a winning goal and game ended 1-1.

Squad: M.Cruttwell, Page (Miriam-Batchelor), Ryan, Ward, Alexander, Eldridge, Moynes, S.Cruttwell, Hole (Curran), Crone (Richardson), Ellis.