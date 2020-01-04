Little Common start year with a clean sheet against Newhaven

Little Common began 2020 with a resolute defensive display which saw them battle out a 0-0 draw with Newhaven on Saturday.

The Commoners were missing both Ryan Alexander and Ryan Paul due to suspension but manager Russell Eldridge and Jordan Harley returned to the starting line-up.

It was the hosts who dominated possession in the first half but the Common goal rarely came under threat with Matt Cruttwell only being called upon on two occasions; first to tip a goal bound header over the bar and secondly to push an effort round the post despite a goal kick being awarded as a result.

Eldridge was called upon to make an early block in the area whilst Sam Cruttwell recovered well to make a last ditch clearance as the Newhaven forward got sight of goal.

At the other end the some neat midfield play released James Hull but his shot across goal eluded the on-rushing Lewis Hole.

Common began the second half the brighter of the two teams with Charlie Curran forcing a save from the home keeper after a driving run into the area before a Cruttwell header was claimed with relative ease.

The home side once again enjoyed long spells of possession but found it difficult to break down the Common defence with Eldridge once again blocking a goal bound effort and a Newhaven penalty appeal being waved away by the referee following a challenge from Harley.

The best opportunity of the match arrived with 15 minutes remaining when a bobble in the area deceived Eldridge and let the prolific Lee Robinson through on goal but after rounding Cruttwell he saw his effort somehow cleared off the line by the recovering Harley.

The Dockers saw a free kick clear the crossbar and an effort from the right fizz across the face of the goal but the Commoners stood firm to clinch a well earned point.

Squad: M.Cruttwell, Harley, Parsons, Ward, Eldridge, S.Cruttwell, Curran, Moynes, Hole, Hull (McEniry), Ellis (Brister).